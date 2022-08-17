New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,624 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 107.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 301.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

BDN opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

