New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 65,282 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,304 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 65,282 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ADT by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,908 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter worth $2,394,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ADT by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,606 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 192,015 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter worth $3,163,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Stock Down 0.6 %

ADT stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.25 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20.

ADT Announces Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12). ADT had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -350.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

ADT Profile

(Get Rating)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.