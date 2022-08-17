New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 69,423 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,423 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 102,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after buying an additional 64,973 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 374,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,636,000 after buying an additional 61,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IBP opened at $105.26 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $141.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.54. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 50.89%. The business had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $251,715.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,002.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Articles

