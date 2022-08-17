New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 894 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veritiv by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,832,000 after purchasing an additional 43,224 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Veritiv in the 4th quarter worth about $4,596,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Veritiv by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 37,042 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Veritiv by 358.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,911,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTV opened at $138.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.13. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $76.83 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.41.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

