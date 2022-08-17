NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 1,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 71,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on NEXE Innovations from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

NEXE Innovations Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.42. The company has a current ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of C$28.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.85.

About NEXE Innovations

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

