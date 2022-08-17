Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Shares Up 0.8%

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.48 and last traded at $85.97. 21,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 50,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.32.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.37.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director John Nicholas Dykema purchased 9,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.99 per share, with a total value of $757,198.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,167,262.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

