NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $144.78 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 129.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,622 shares of company stock valued at $7,856,915 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

