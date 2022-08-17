NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NBY opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.81. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.77.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
