NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) & OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Head-To-Head Survey

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) and OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NSK and OSRAM Licht, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NSK 0 1 1 0 2.50 OSRAM Licht 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NSK $7.71 billion 0.38 $147.62 million $0.44 26.07 OSRAM Licht $3.41 billion 1.54 -$211.79 million N/A N/A

This table compares NSK and OSRAM Licht’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NSK has higher revenue and earnings than OSRAM Licht.

Volatility and Risk

NSK has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OSRAM Licht has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NSK and OSRAM Licht’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NSK 1.53% 2.07% 1.06% OSRAM Licht N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NSK beats OSRAM Licht on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NSK

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments. The company also provides automotive products, which comprise chassis products, such as electric power steerings, steering column and intermediate shafts, and hub unit bearings; power train products comprising engine parts and electrical accessories; and drive train products consisting of automatic and manual transmission, products for motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles, half toroidal CVT POWERTOROS units, and differential gear and propeller shafts. In addition, it offers precision machine components, including ball screws, linear guides, monocarriers, XY tables, and spindles; and accessories, including ball screw support bearings, air bearings, and clean grease, as well as support units for heavy and light loads, machine tools, and small equipment. Further, the company provides megatorque motors; maintenance and repair services; design, development, sales, and maintenance services for computer systems and networks; and sells industrial machinery bearings and automotive components. It serves agriculture, automotive, cement, food processing machinery, industrial motor, gearbox, injection molding machine, machine tool, medical device, mining and construction, motorcycle, office equipment, palm oil, papermaking machinery, pump and compressor, railway, semiconductor, steel, sugar, and wind turbine industries. NSK Ltd. was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About OSRAM Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants. The company also develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for stages, cinemas, and studios; LED-based plant cultivation systems; lighting solutions for industrial and medical applications, such as high-intensity UV lamps and LED illumination for clothing; and automotive systems based on LED and laser technology, and other customer-specific system solutions. In addition, it develops, produces, and markets LED light engines and light management systems, as well as electronic ballasts, LED drivers, and LED modules. Further, the company is involved in the provision of products in the areas of architectural interior and exterior lighting, as well as professional interior lighting solutions. It provides its products under the OSRAM, Vixar, SYLVANIA, Traxon, e:cue, Digital Lumens, Fluence, Clay Paky, ADB Stagelight, OSRAM CONTINENTAL, LED Engin, and b,a,g, brands. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany. OSRAM Licht AG operates as a subsidiary of ams AG.

