Numinus Wellness (OTCMKTS:LKYSF) Shares Down 3%

Numinus Wellness Inc (OTCMKTS:LKYSF – Get Rating) shares dropped 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 67,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 522,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
Numinus Wellness Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33.
Numinus Wellness Company Profile
Numinus Wellness, Inc operates as a Canadian health care company empowering healing and wellness through the development and delivery of safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies for mental illness, substance abuse and trauma. The Numinus model comprises psychedelic production, clinical research and clinical care, with a Health Canada-licenced research facility, seasoned medical team and growing network of clinics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Numinus Wellness (LKYSF)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Numinus Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Numinus Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.