O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 2.3% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,896,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,178,000 after buying an additional 64,286 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 47.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 63.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 317,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 123,196 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 3.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Price Performance

NYSE OI opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.42. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OI. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

