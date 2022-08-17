Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.58.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $74.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.39.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 65,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.94 per share, with a total value of $3,712,431.06. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 179,741,891 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,503,273.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Occidental Petroleum news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 65,199 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,712,431.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 179,741,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,503,273.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

