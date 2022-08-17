OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,896 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OFG opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.20. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 25.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OFG. StockNews.com downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on OFG Bancorp to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OFG Bancorp news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $89,016.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About OFG Bancorp

(Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.