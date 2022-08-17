OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,190 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on OFG Bancorp to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Insider Activity

OFG Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $89,016.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.07.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.54%.

OFG Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.