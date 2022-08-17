One Heritage Group (LON:OHG) Shares Up 15.5%

One Heritage Group PLC (LON:OHG – Get Rating) shares shot up 15.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 29.46 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 29.46 ($0.36). 466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.31).
One Heritage Group Stock Up 15.5 %
The stock has a market cap of £11.39 million and a P/E ratio of -8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 23.29.
One Heritage Group Company Profile
One Heritage Group PLC operates as a property development and investment management company that focuses on the residential sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments and co-living housing projects. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.
