OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Stock Price Down 1.1%

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.99. 13,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 248,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

