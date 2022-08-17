OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Stock Price Down 1.1%

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.99. 13,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 248,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.
OPAL Fuels Stock Performance
OPAL Fuels Company Profile
OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OPAL Fuels (OPAL)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.