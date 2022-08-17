Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

OGEN stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.34. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.77.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

