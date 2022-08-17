Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.06

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.06 and traded as high as $11.71. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 48,854 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Origin Agritech to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Origin Agritech Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Origin Agritech by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Origin Agritech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Origin Agritech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Origin Agritech by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 22,459 shares during the period. 5.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.