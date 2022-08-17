Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.06

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.06 and traded as high as $11.71. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 48,854 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Origin Agritech to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06.
Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.
