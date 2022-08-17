Osiris Acquisition (NYSE:OSI) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.
Osiris Acquisition Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osiris Acquisition
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Osiris Acquisition by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Osiris Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,988,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Osiris Acquisition by 45.9% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 128,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Osiris Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.
About Osiris Acquisition
Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Osiris Acquisition (OSI)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Osiris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osiris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.