Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PTN stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.04. Palatin Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.

Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.58 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.87% and a negative net margin of 4,280.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

