Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Pampa Energía from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Pampa Energía from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.
Pampa Energía Stock Performance
Pampa Energía stock opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $21.97. Pampa Energía has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $25.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pampa Energía
Pampa Energía Company Profile
Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pampa Energía (PAM)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.