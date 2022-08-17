Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Pampa Energía from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Pampa Energía from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

Pampa Energía stock opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $21.97. Pampa Energía has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $25.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 726.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

