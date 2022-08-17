Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.55.

PK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,151.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 65,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 23,808 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 469,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 261,979 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,037,000 after buying an additional 662,640 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PK opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -72.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.18%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

