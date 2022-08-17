Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Party City Holdco Stock Performance

Shares of PRTY opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market cap of $229.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59. Party City Holdco has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $9.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Party City Holdco ( NYSE:PRTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 32.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Party City Holdco will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 221.6% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the first quarter worth $36,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 178.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

