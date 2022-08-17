Patrick Goepel Buys 18,000 Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Stock

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) CEO Patrick Goepel bought 18,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,457.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrick Goepel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Patrick Goepel bought 82,000 shares of Asure Software stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $477,240.00.

Asure Software Stock Performance

Shares of ASUR stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Asure Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $9.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Asure Software by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Asure Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Asure Software by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Asure Software by 49.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Asure Software by 118.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asure Software

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

