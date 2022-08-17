Paul George West-Sells Sells 18,000 Shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN) Stock

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN) Senior Officer Paul George West-Sells sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$34,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,394,980.

WRN opened at C$1.82 on Wednesday. Western Copper and Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$1.56 and a 1-year high of C$3.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$275.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.18.

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.75 price objective on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

