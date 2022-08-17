Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUNW) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUNW – Get Rating) were up 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 12,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 28,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Phunware Stock Up 7.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.48.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.