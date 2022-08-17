Ping An Healthcare and Technology (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Stock Price Down 15.9%

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF – Get Rating) shares fell 15.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.48. 2,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 1,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Trading Down 15.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67.

About Ping An Healthcare and Technology

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online healthcare services platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; and consumer healthcare services, including various standardized service packages that integrate services at healthcare institutions.

