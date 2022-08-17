Playmaker Capital (OTC:PMKRF) Trading Up 5.3%

Playmaker Capital Inc. (OTC:PMKRF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 22,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 9,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Playmaker Capital from C$1.15 to C$0.95 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Playmaker Capital Stock Up 5.3 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.32.
Playmaker Capital Company Profile
Playmaker Capital Inc operates as a digital sports media company that lives at the intersection of sports, betting, media, and technology. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Playmaker Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playmaker Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.