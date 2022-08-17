Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Gap Up to $11.80

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.80, but opened at $12.24. Poshmark shares last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 26,212 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Poshmark to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James downgraded Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Poshmark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Poshmark Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23.

Insider Transactions at Poshmark

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.40 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,298 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $45,945.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 10,900 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $125,677.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,193.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $45,945.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,212,361 shares of company stock valued at $23,770,851. 37.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Poshmark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Poshmark by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Poshmark by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,757 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Poshmark by 481.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,884 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

