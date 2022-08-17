Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POST. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 11.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POST. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Post to $98.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Post from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.83.

Shares of POST opened at $90.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $91.48.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Post had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Post’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

