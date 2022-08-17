PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerFleet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

PowerFleet Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.74. PowerFleet has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerFleet

PowerFleet Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PowerFleet by 25.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in PowerFleet by 26.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,198 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PowerFleet by 9.1% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PowerFleet by 29.6% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 108,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 24,715 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in PowerFleet by 22.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 136,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

