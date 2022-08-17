PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerFleet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.
PowerFleet Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.74. PowerFleet has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerFleet
PowerFleet Company Profile
PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PowerFleet (PWFL)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.