Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) by 693.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 598,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523,227 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Precigen were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Precigen by 313.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 129,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 98,103 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Precigen by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 29,751 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 252.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 64,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Precigen from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of PGEN opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 108.85% and a negative net margin of 113.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Precigen news, Director Jeffrey B. Kindler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214,411 shares in the company, valued at $493,145.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

