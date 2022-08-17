Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stake Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Trading Up 1.0 %

Primoris Services stock opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Primoris Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Primoris Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Articles

