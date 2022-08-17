Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

PG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock opened at $149.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.31.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 23,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total value of $3,540,211.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,671.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 23,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total transaction of $3,540,211.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,671.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,907 shares of company stock worth $31,820,393 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,926,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,980,000 after buying an additional 200,631 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,042,000 after purchasing an additional 189,838 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,617,000 after purchasing an additional 155,795 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 18,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 167,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,407 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

