Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Price Performance
IPDN stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Professional Diversity Network has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 17.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 45.51% and a negative return on equity of 112.57%.
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
