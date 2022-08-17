PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) Shares Down 0.3%

PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

PropTech Investment Co. II Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90.

Get PropTech Investment Co. II alerts:

Institutional Trading of PropTech Investment Co. II

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II stock. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 127,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

About PropTech Investment Co. II

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.