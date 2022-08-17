Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.10.

PUBGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €48.00 ($48.98) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($71.43) to €67.00 ($68.37) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €77.00 ($78.57) to €78.00 ($79.59) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €64.00 ($65.31) to €65.00 ($66.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Publicis Groupe Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Publicis Groupe Cuts Dividend

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th were issued a $0.5066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 4.2%.

(Get Rating)

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.