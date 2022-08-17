Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.11 and last traded at $24.11. 10 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.20% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.