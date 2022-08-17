PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.64.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PVH. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, OTR Global downgraded PVH to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get PVH alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PVH by 2,076.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 2,820.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE PVH opened at $70.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.03. PVH has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.