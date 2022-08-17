Qtron Investments LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.5% of Qtron Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 92 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 18,719 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,023,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $144.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 129.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $906,733.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,672,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,622 shares of company stock worth $7,856,915. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.