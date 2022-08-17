Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,723,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 268,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 217,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 210,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Quaker Chemical from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $198.63 on Wednesday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $276.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.49.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.00 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.70%.

About Quaker Chemical

(Get Rating)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.