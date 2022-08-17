Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 2,118 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after acquiring an additional 340,352 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,398,000 after purchasing an additional 67,336 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 30.3% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 427,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 17.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 183,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 27,460 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Getty Realty Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GTY stock opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.38. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.94% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.