Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 33,195 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 3,696.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,195 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 38,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Price Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.08.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.