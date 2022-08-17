Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 46,243 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 415.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,243 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $913.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65.

Insider Activity at Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 5,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $117,782.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

