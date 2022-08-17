Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 7,556 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.63. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $41.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is 17.15%.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

