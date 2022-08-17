Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 9,172 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 205.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 600.0% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

