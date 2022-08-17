Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 16,572 Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,328.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3,930.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.
Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 6.2 %
Shares of NTLA stock opened at $64.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.00. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $180.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $172.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
