Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 17,454 BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,454 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3,036.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the first quarter worth $48,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 9,762.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $36,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,531.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $36,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,531.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,092 shares of company stock worth $287,268 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackLine Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.89.

BL opened at $69.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.64. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.66 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 0.84.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.