Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 29,741 Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 29,741 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 95.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

IRDM stock opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iridium Communications news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Iridium Communications news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $350,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,614.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,301 shares of company stock worth $2,590,933. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.