Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 386.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on OPRX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

OptimizeRx Price Performance

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OPRX stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 0.70.

(Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

